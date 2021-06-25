Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Lowered to C$14.00 at Scotiabank

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

LUN has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cormark lifted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Haywood Securities lifted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$14.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lundin Mining has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.06.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Shares of Lundin Mining stock opened at C$11.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$6.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.60.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The mining company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$863.02 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.74%.

In other news, Director Donald Kinloch Charter bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$195,018.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$746,580.91. Also, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.17, for a total value of C$126,426.78. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,935 shares of company stock valued at $687,751.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.