Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.22% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mack-Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Get Mack-Cali Realty alerts:

CLI opened at $16.63 on Friday. Mack-Cali Realty has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $17.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -97.82 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.90.

In other news, Director A. Akiva Katz purchased 109,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.10 per share, with a total value of $1,767,973.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 470,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,716,491. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,200,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,776,000 after purchasing an additional 545,890 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,866,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,252,000 after acquiring an additional 70,146 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,651,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,572,000 after acquiring an additional 146,257 shares in the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 190.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 1,292,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,012,000 after acquiring an additional 847,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,213,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,123,000 after acquiring an additional 24,604 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mack-Cali Realty Company Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Mack-Cali Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack-Cali Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.