Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Upgraded to Buy at Edward Jones

Edward Jones upgraded shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

MGA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Magna International from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Magna International in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an equal weight rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magna International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.38.

MGA stock opened at $94.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Magna International has a 52-week low of $42.37 and a 52-week high of $104.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.41. The company has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.59.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.29. Magna International had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magna International will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Magna International’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 38.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 71.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 26,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 45.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

