Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Bought by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAIN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 412,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 65,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. 19.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Main Street Capital stock opened at $42.28 on Friday. Main Street Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.68 and a fifty-two week high of $43.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.77 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 112.60% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.14%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist boosted their target price on Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

