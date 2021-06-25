ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) will announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ManTech International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. ManTech International posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ManTech International.

Get ManTech International alerts:

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.78 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 8.94%. ManTech International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MANT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of ManTech International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.67.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total value of $251,188.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,096.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of ManTech International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $345,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,375 shares of company stock worth $1,241,914. 33.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ManTech International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ManTech International during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 61.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManTech International during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ManTech International stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.13. The stock had a trading volume of 385 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,696. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.37. ManTech International has a 12-month low of $61.91 and a 12-month high of $101.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.24%.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ManTech International (MANT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.