MANTRA DAO (OM) Price Reaches $0.10 on Top Exchanges

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 25th. In the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded 29.1% lower against the dollar. One MANTRA DAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000318 BTC on exchanges. MANTRA DAO has a total market cap of $32.09 million and approximately $7.25 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00054061 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00020432 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $191.38 or 0.00581478 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00038888 BTC.

About MANTRA DAO

MANTRA DAO (OM) is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 306,929,440 coins. The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MANTRA DAO is www.mantradao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

Buying and Selling MANTRA DAO

