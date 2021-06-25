Marc Ferrentino Sells 5,471 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) insider Marc Ferrentino sold 5,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $75,445.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,461.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:YEXT opened at $14.52 on Friday. Yext, Inc. has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $20.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.67.

Get Yext alerts:

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $92.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.60 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.00% and a negative return on equity of 40.41%. Yext’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

YEXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on shares of Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bleichroeder LP bought a new position in shares of Yext during the first quarter worth about $869,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its holdings in Yext by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 23,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,837 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Yext by 173.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 193,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 122,972 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Yext by 132.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after buying an additional 232,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.