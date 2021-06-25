Marcho Partners LLP Has $124.39 Million Stock Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Marcho Partners LLP grew its position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 120.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,118,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611,001 shares during the quarter. Elastic makes up about 10.3% of Marcho Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Marcho Partners LLP owned approximately 1.25% of Elastic worth $124,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 252.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,428,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,858,000 after buying an additional 1,023,475 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,893,000 after buying an additional 792,117 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter worth $88,064,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 16.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,305,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,333,000 after buying an additional 326,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 14.6% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,283,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,974,000 after buying an additional 290,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Elastic alerts:

Shares of NYSE ESTC traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.77. The company had a trading volume of 23,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,943. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.16. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of -99.70 and a beta of 1.06. Elastic has a 52 week low of $80.18 and a 52 week high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.87 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Elastic news, CEO Shay Banon sold 3,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $417,965.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,470,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,330,307.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $25,622.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,098 shares in the company, valued at $5,084,178.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,880 shares of company stock worth $4,762,219. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.86.

Elastic Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.