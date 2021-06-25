Marcho Partners LLP Has $17.08 Million Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Marcho Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares during the quarter. Atlassian makes up 1.4% of Marcho Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Marcho Partners LLP’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $17,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Atlassian by 19.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,827,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,441,000 after buying an additional 131,630 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 86.6% in the first quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 850,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,289,000 after buying an additional 394,732 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 922.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Growth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,806,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.20.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM traded down $3.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $263.18. 34,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,796. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $233.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a PE ratio of -74.68, a P/E/G ratio of 49.54 and a beta of 0.82. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $160.01 and a one year high of $272.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $568.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.20 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 44.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. Analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

