Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 702 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 14.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,502 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in City were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHCO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in City by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,336,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,489,000 after buying an additional 21,739 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of City by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 516,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,242,000 after acquiring an additional 26,938 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of City by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,620,000 after purchasing an additional 14,710 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of City by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 257,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,940,000 after purchasing an additional 19,316 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of City during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,974,000. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 2,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $227,838.00. Also, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 2,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $166,821.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,220.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,551 shares of company stock worth $515,073 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of City stock opened at $78.28 on Friday. City Holding has a 1 year low of $55.03 and a 1 year high of $88.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.78. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.65.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $54.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.60 million. City had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 11.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that City Holding will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

City Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

