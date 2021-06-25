Martingale Asset Management L P Grows Stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 98.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,172 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 319.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 14,983 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $297,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 367,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,137,000 after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

ACIW opened at $37.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.15. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.55 and a 52 week high of $43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $285.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,156 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $1,440,538.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,487,961.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 32,459 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total value of $1,263,953.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,294 shares of company stock worth $4,086,375 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

