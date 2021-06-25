Martingale Asset Management L P Has $498,000 Stock Position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its holdings in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Standex International were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SXI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Standex International during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Standex International during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standex International during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Standex International during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Standex International stock opened at $94.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Standex International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.96 and a fifty-two week high of $108.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.40. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.57, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.13. Standex International had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $172.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SXI shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

