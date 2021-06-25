Martingale Asset Management L P Invests $574,000 in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cabot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,615,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Cabot by 3,738.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 257,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,600,000 after acquiring an additional 250,578 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cabot by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,869,000 after acquiring an additional 186,156 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cabot by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,940,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $259,068,000 after acquiring an additional 183,682 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cabot by 288.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 212,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,124,000 after acquiring an additional 157,535 shares during the period. 87.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $675,969.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,811.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBT opened at $57.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.06. Cabot Co. has a twelve month low of $34.84 and a twelve month high of $65.25.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.05 million. Cabot had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Cabot’s payout ratio is 67.31%.

CBT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cabot from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.14.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

