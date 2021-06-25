Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 13,101 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 58.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,101 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $64.17 on Friday. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.37 and a 12-month high of $68.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $472.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.95 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

AIMC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

In other news, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,093,382. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $73,939.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,437.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,514 shares of company stock worth $1,977,540 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

