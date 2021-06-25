Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 1,461 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 41.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MORN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Morningstar in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Alphasimplex Group LLC boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 17.9% in the first quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,721 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Morningstar in the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 8.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. 48.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $4,504,282.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 18,740,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,956,214,711.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Diamonte sold 250 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $66,187.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,148.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,234 shares of company stock valued at $48,369,368 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

MORN opened at $246.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.45. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.19 and a 1-year high of $270.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 1.09.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $392.80 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

