Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $36.07 Million Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 44.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,260 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.13% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $36,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.9% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 250,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,312,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 68,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,415,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 85.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,438,000 after buying an additional 18,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $252.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.30 and a twelve month high of $276.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.43.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.94.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

