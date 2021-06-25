Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases New Shares in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,982,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,335,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 3.12% of SiriusPoint as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter valued at $139,932,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter valued at $13,678,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter valued at $10,151,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter valued at $5,331,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in SiriusPoint in the first quarter worth $2,874,000. Institutional investors own 42.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel V. Malloy sold 36,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $382,711.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 126,067 shares of company stock worth $1,320,250 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

SPNT stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.51. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.18.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.45. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 33.31%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded SiriusPoint from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal and and commercial automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and cyber, marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

