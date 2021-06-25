Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Takes $19.24 Million Position in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 534,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,239,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.45% of Olink Holding AB (publ) at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OLK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter worth about $720,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter worth about $2,017,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter worth about $4,903,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter worth about $5,477,000. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

OLK stock opened at $33.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.66. Olink Holding AB has a 1 year low of $25.55 and a 1 year high of $42.20.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.16 million. Equities research analysts expect that Olink Holding AB will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

