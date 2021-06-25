Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 11,617 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 524,436 shares.The stock last traded at $24.44 and had previously closed at $23.79.

MTLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Materialise from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Materialise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Get Materialise alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.94 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.99.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $53.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.11 million. Materialise had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. Research analysts anticipate that Materialise NV will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Materialise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Materialise in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Materialise in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Materialise in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Materialise by 715.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Materialise Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.