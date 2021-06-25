Matson (NYSE:MATX) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)’s stock price traded up 5.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $67.49 and last traded at $67.49. 731 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 258,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.98.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Matson in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Get Matson alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $711.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.05 million. Matson had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 10.71%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.72%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $313,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 308,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,333,216.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 2,500 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $163,150.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 75,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,932,089.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,482 shares of company stock valued at $2,232,774 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,573,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $505,178,000 after buying an additional 452,163 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Matson by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,825,000 after purchasing an additional 54,310 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Matson by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 635,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,229,000 after purchasing an additional 58,448 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Matson by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 347,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,182,000 after purchasing an additional 19,298 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Matson by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 302,879 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile (NYSE:MATX)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.