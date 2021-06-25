Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,188,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,158,680 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 13.53% of Mattel worth $939,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mattel in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Mattel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Mattel alerts:

MAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Mattel from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Mattel from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.43.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,179. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. Mattel, Inc. has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $23.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.77.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.24. Mattel had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 89.94%. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.