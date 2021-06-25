Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Stake Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 72.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,043,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439,478 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Mattel were worth $20,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Mattel from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Mattel from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

Shares of MAT stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. Mattel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $23.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.04 million. Mattel had a return on equity of 89.94% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mattel Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

