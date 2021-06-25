Matthew 25 Management Corp Buys 185 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Matthew 25 Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.9% of Matthew 25 Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Matthew 25 Management Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548,014 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Amazon.com by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,328 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $1,997,340,000. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 34,666.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after buying an additional 637,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,449.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 65.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,630.08 and a 12-month high of $3,554.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,316.93.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

