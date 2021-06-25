Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mayville Engineering Company Inc. provides prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket services. It serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military and other end markets. The company also provides engineering and development services. It offers conventional and CNC stamping, shearing, fiber laser cutting, forming, drilling, tapping, grinding, tube bending, machining, welding, assembly and logistic services. Mayville Engineering Company Inc. is based in Wisconsin, United States. “

Shares of Mayville Engineering stock opened at $20.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $411.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.03. Mayville Engineering has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $22.16.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $112.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.21 million. Mayville Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mayville Engineering will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert D. Kamphuis acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $163,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,087,629.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Mayville Engineering by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Mayville Engineering by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 208,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mayville Engineering by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 180,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 34,996 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Mayville Engineering during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Mayville Engineering during the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. 36.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

