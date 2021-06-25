Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Boosts Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,237 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its stake in NIKE by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,727 shares of company stock worth $5,542,232. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE stock traded up $19.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,702,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,964,572. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.57 and a 12-month high of $147.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.63.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

