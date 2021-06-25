Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $19.59 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 49.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 144,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,029 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises 1.4% of Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $19,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,107,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,089,704,000 after purchasing an additional 973,901 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,634,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,489,587,000 after buying an additional 703,119 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,345,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,500,525,000 after buying an additional 1,964,987 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,679,005,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,055.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.25.

NYSE:PG traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.16. 160,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,083,535. The stock has a market cap of $328.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $115.04 and a one year high of $146.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.14.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

