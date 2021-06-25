Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $7.45 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,213 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 5,863 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $4,283,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 51,628 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 115,593 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith Long Short Master Fund acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,441,000. 68.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.83. The stock had a trading volume of 190,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,345,679. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.05. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.06 and a 12-month high of $118.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.83 billion, a PE ratio of 87.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SBUX. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Argus raised their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

