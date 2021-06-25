Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Raises Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 88.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 41,358 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $234,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,662.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 11,982 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 856,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,098,000 after purchasing an additional 14,865 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $72,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $978,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,493 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BMY. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $66.28. 139,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,245,982. The company has a market cap of $147.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.56. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $67.96.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

