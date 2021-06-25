Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Decreases Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co cut its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.0% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 164,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 18.5% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 916,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,558,000 after purchasing an additional 56,615 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth $543,000. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 1,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $411.99. 55,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,307,010. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $412.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $385.29. The stock has a market cap of $99.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPGI. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.92.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.