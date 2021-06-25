Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 841 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co trimmed its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at $1,389,418,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,176,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,361,000 after acquiring an additional 191,791 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,226,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,206 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at $806,508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.19.

In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 15,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.62 per share, with a total value of $1,434,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,524,067. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.36.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

