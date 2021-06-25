Meme (MEME) Tops One Day Volume of $1.15 Million

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. Meme has a market cap of $8.90 million and $1.15 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Meme has traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Meme coin can currently be bought for about $317.81 or 0.00949316 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.11 or 0.00370716 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002947 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00016224 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Meme Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

