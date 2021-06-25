Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stake Raised by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,115.5% in the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 14,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 13,721 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 23,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 424.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 173,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,379,000 after buying an additional 140,435 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 210,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,237,000 after buying an additional 13,894 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 324.6% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 13,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 10,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRK. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $76.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $193.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.83. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

