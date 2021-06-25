Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 109,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,251,000 after buying an additional 13,049 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 458.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 9,168 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 11.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total value of $356,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,247,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Kelly sold 851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.28, for a total transaction of $221,498.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,772 shares in the company, valued at $721,496.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,898 shares of company stock worth $5,860,374 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $264.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $253.59. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.54 and a 1-year high of $307.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 8.98 and a current ratio of 9.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 456.07 and a beta of 0.35.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 6.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.21%.

Mesa Laboratories Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

