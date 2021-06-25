MetalNRG plc (LON:MNRG) Insider Rolf Gerritsen Purchases 908,796 Shares

MetalNRG plc (LON:MNRG) insider Rolf Gerritsen acquired 908,796 shares of MetalNRG stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £9,087.96 ($11,873.48).

Rolf Gerritsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Rolf Gerritsen acquired 1,819,441 shares of MetalNRG stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £18,194.41 ($23,771.11).

MNRG opened at GBX 0.55 ($0.01) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.63. The stock has a market cap of £5.24 million and a P/E ratio of -2.63. MetalNRG plc has a 52 week low of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 1.45 ($0.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 523.56, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

MetalNRG plc, a natural resource investing company, invests in, explores for, and develops various mineral properties. It holds interest in the Gold Ridge project covering an area of 932 hectares located in Arizona, the United States; Palomino Cobalt project located in Pilbara region of Western Australia; and Kamushanovskoye Uranium project located in Kyrgyzstan.

