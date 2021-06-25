Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its target price raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 51.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MEOH. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Methanex from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Methanex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.69.

Shares of MEOH opened at $33.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -28.53 and a beta of 2.25. Methanex has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $49.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.68.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Methanex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 30,080.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 527.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

