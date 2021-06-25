Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) PT Set at $38.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) has been given a $38.00 price target by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James set a $50.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Methanex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Methanex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.69.

Get Methanex alerts:

MEOH stock opened at $33.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -28.53 and a beta of 2.25. Methanex has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $49.27.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Methanex will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Methanex during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Methanex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Methanex by 30,080.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Methanex by 527.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Methanex during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.