Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Methode Electronics stock opened at $49.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.27. Methode Electronics has a 52-week low of $23.97 and a 52-week high of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 14.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

