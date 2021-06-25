Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.06 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS.

Methode Electronics stock opened at $49.07 on Friday. Methode Electronics has a 12-month low of $23.97 and a 12-month high of $49.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

