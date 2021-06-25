Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.35-3.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.175-1.235 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.Methode Electronics also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.350-3.750 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Methode Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of MEI stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $48.49. The stock had a trading volume of 521,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.27. Methode Electronics has a 1 year low of $23.97 and a 1 year high of $49.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.87.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Methode Electronics’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.10%.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

