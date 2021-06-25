Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.680-0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $285 million-300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $288.90 million.Methode Electronics also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.350-3.750 EPS.

MEI traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.49. 521,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,045. Methode Electronics has a one year low of $23.97 and a one year high of $49.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.27.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.06 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Methode Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Methode Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

