Michael Robert Martin Sells 5,000 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP) Stock

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) Director Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.01, for a total value of C$85,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,824 shares in the company, valued at C$3,109,836.24.

Shares of TSE AUP opened at C$17.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion and a PE ratio of -13.91. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$11.77 and a 1 year high of C$26.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.53. The company has a current ratio of 17.60, a quick ratio of 16.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.44) by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$1.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AUP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Bloom Burton raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

