Microsoft’s (MSFT) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $300.00 target price on the software giant’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KGI Securities began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $291.18.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $266.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $193.55 and a 1-year high of $267.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smart Money Group LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 2.3% during the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 2.4% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 1.7% during the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management raised its position in Microsoft by 0.8% during the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 5,700 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

