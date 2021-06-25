MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) PT Lowered to $360.00 at Citigroup

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $450.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 5th. BTIG Research began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $920.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $441.75.

MicroStrategy stock opened at $581.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $560.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -47.46 and a beta of 1.42. MicroStrategy has a twelve month low of $113.55 and a twelve month high of $1,315.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.73. The company had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 24.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MicroStrategy will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 57.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

