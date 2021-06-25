Milton C. Ault III Purchases 74,000 Shares of Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Stock

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) major shareholder Milton C. Ault III purchased 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.29 per share, with a total value of $687,460.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:ALZN opened at $8.26 on Friday. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $33.55.

About Alzamend Neuro

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

