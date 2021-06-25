Milton C. Ault III Purchases 74,000 Shares of Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Stock

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) major shareholder Milton C. Ault III purchased 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.29 per share, with a total value of $687,460.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
NASDAQ:ALZN opened at $8.26 on Friday. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $33.55.
About Alzamend Neuro
