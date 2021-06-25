MimbleWimbleCoin Trading Down 17.9% Over Last Week (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 25th. Over the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for about $5.40 or 0.00016457 BTC on major exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $58.03 million and $182,220.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.74 or 0.00374135 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.72 or 0.00950132 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000267 BTC.

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,747,412 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

