Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $7.09 Million Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 60.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 35,280 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $7,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 13,368 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 31,884 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 166,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,613,000 after purchasing an additional 58,662 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 694,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,878,000 after purchasing an additional 11,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $434,299.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,520.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $657,969.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 312,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,141,686.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,901 shares of company stock valued at $5,471,874 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $83.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 5.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.10. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $71.35 and a one year high of $131.95.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $486.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.44 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.11% and a return on equity of 2.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.68.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

