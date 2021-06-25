Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 13.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 207,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,066 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $6,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMLC. FMR LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 582.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 137,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after buying an additional 26,697 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,829,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 95,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 11,256 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EMLC opened at $31.52 on Friday. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $33.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.59.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

