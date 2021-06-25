Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 592 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of SEI Investments worth $6,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in SEI Investments by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 608 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SEI Investments by 259.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in SEI Investments by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 893 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in SEI Investments by 201.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $632,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 659,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,752,822.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 23.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SEIC shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. SEI Investments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.38.

SEIC opened at $61.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.29. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $48.70 and a 52 week high of $64.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $455.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is 24.67%.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

