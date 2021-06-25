MoonSwap Trading Down 39% Over Last Week (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 25th. In the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded 39% lower against the dollar. MoonSwap has a market capitalization of $5.47 million and approximately $8,776.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MoonSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000748 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.93 or 0.00391245 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00007062 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 191.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00011400 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003956 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000065 BTC.

MoonSwap Profile

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 21,869,868 coins and its circulating supply is 21,849,367 coins. MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap . The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling MoonSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MoonSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

