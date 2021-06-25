Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Aurubis in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Aurubis stock opened at $46.01 on Tuesday. Aurubis has a 1 year low of $28.60 and a 1 year high of $46.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.68.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

